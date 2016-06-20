This year’s E3 was nearly all about Zelda, but rest assured, Nintendo hasn’t forgotten about Mario. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto reveals that Nintendo is now creating a new adventure for Mario …

2 days ago … Nintendo has never been afraid to go against the grain of prevailing industry trends. In fact, the refusal to follow the pack has become a defining …

Welcome to the official Nintendo YouTube channel where you’ll find all the latest videos, news and content for Nintendo, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

Jun 14, 2016 · Watch Nintendo’s complete E3 2016 live stream right here — but don’t expect any news on the company’s NX console. by CNET staff

nintendo.about.com For example, in the mini-game “Luigi’s Ghost Mansion” from Nintendo Land , the player using the gamepad is a ghost who can see both himself and the players on the gamepad’s touchscreen, while the Wii remote players canno… More »

nintendo.about.com A look at how Nintendo fared against Microsoft and Sony in 2014's E3 presentations. More »

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild E3 2016 trailer. Nintendo E3 2016 – Day 1 Recap thumbnail. Nintendo E3 2016 – Day 1 Recap. Nintendo E3 2016 – Day …

Day one on the show floor and hordes were running straight towards the Nintendo booth, which was little surprise considering the trailer and E3 Treehouse demos for The Legend of Zelda: …

Nintendo devoted its entire booth to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild this year. It was the only playable game Nintendo had on the floor and its booth full reflects that. Nintendo passed …

Jun 14, 2016 · Nintendo’s E3 2016 press conference was packed with news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokemon Sun and Moon. Check it out!

Nintendo shocked a lot of gamers at this year’s E3. Even before the show had started, the company was being written off as the biggest disappointment of the year. People were making …

nintendo.about.com Jan 23, 2016 … A look at how Nintendo failed the Wii U, and the lessons learned that … The E3 2013 Report Card – Did Nintendo Further the Wii U Cause? More »

4 days ago … Watch as the game experts of Nintendo's Treehouse share games, … Nintendo Minute at Nintendo E3 2016 – Day 1 Live thumbnail. Nintendo …

20 hours ago … The following article is entirely the opinion of Erin Staley and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr. Nintendo's E3 showing wasn't as bad as …

ds.about.com Question: Is the Wii U a Portable Game System Like the Nitnendo 3DS and Nintendo DS? Answer: The Wii U is not a portable gaming system, and unlike the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo 3DS, it is not meant to be played outsid… More »

More from IBTimes UK: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild preview – Link awakened with …

nintendo.about.com Wii remotes are especially important for local multiplayer; Nintendo Land is an example of a game in which you will need a remote for each friend you're playing … More »

nintendo.about.com The game didn’t look like much, but it was a lot of fun. But as I wait for this year’s launch of Nintendo’s Wii U, a game console purportedly capable of even graphics than the PS3 and Xbox 360, I have to ask: Have games… More »

The annual LA games expo revealed dystopian futures, post-apocalyptic worlds and the odd funny pirate There may have been question marks surrounding last week’s annual video games expo …

E3 2016 Sony Boss Shuhei Yoshida Seems Pretty Hyped About Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. "I can not wait to play Zelda again when it comes out". Yesterday …

