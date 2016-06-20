Find out more about the meaning of Death Stranding, the title of the new Hideo Kojima game that was officially unveiled at Sony’s E3 conference …

2 days ago … Hideo Kojima didn't have to talk Sony into giving Death Stranding the thumbs up. They just pretty much handed him the keys to castle and said …

Update 16 June, 2016: Hideo Kojima has taken to Twitter to reveal more about Death Stranding. Ever keen on using social media to tease and tantalise his fanbase, Hideo Kojima has posted …

If you viewed the bizarre teaser for Death Stranding and immediately thought, “what the hell did I just watch,” the good news is that you are not alone.

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has revealed that the PlayStation 4-exclusive title will be familiar to players as an action game, albeit not a typical one. Speaking to DigitalSpy at E3 …

4 days ago … Hideo Kojima has told Digital Spy his new game Death Stranding will be an action game unlike anything you've anything you've ever played …

During Sony’s E3 press conference, Hideo Kojima came onstage to reveal Death Stranding, his upcomging game project. While it was not confirmed, this appears to …

It was an entrance befitting of a rockstar. Hideo Kojima, having reportedly endured a trying exit from Konami late last year, walked onto the stage at Sony’s E3 press conference to a wall of …

6 days ago … It's called Death Stranding, and there's very little we know about it thus far. Here's what we do know: The game is coming to PlayStation 4 and it …

